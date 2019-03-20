Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $2 Million in BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 281,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BB. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at about $142,508,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at about $72,272,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at about $1,917,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at about $23,038,000. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. BlackBerry Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $13.38.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.38 million. BlackBerry had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry Ltd will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/highbridge-capital-management-llc-invests-2-million-in-blackberry-ltd-bb.html.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.