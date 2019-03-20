Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $537,000 in Tronox Ltd (TROX)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Tronox as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3,011.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Tronox by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. HRS Investment Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Tronox Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $429.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.07 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tronox Ltd will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

TROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of Tronox and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tronox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In related news, Director Ginger M. Jones bought 20,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $229,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,919.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. It also produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, slag fines, rutile, synthetic rutile, leucoxene, titanium slag, and ilmenite, as well as pig iron and zircon; and suplies and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

