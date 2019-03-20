Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 3,255 Deere & Company (DE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,698,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,412,282,000 after buying an additional 210,597 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,838,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,028,001,000 after buying an additional 188,566 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,750,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,837,000 after buying an additional 141,869 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Deere & Company by 14,550.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,214,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,179,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,909,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,750,000 after buying an additional 37,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, insider John C. May II sold 11,661 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total value of $1,868,208.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,586.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $160.97 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $167.82. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.22). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra set a $158.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.73.

WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/hilltop-holdings-inc-buys-shares-of-3255-deere-company-de.html.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.