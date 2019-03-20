Hilltop Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Centene Corp (CNC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exane Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $82.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

In other Centene news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $598,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

