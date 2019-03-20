Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Holdings Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,820 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTH. M3F Inc. raised its stake in Hilltop by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 467,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 268,570 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at $4,300,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,239,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hilltop by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,832,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,822,000 after acquiring an additional 162,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hilltop by 616.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 180,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 154,985 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alan B. White sold 8,657 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $167,945.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan B. White sold 69,029 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,336,401.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Hilltop had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $356.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

