Hilltop Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in IDEX Co. (IEX)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $322,510.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,510.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Yates sold 11,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total value of $1,649,373.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IDEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.70.

NYSE:IEX opened at $149.19 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $157.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $614.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Hilltop Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in IDEX Co. (IEX)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/hilltop-holdings-inc-lowers-position-in-idex-co-iex.html.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.