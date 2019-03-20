Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Acquires 109,500 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stock

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 109,500 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $2,622,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 75,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.16 per share, with a total value of $1,812,000.00.

NYSE BX opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $40.60.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $504.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.19 million. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 102.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,094,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $420,147,000 after buying an additional 5,189,588 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,710,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,302,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,630,000 after buying an additional 1,387,663 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,035,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,685,000 after buying an additional 892,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,751,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,829,000 after buying an additional 844,750 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

