Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

HOFT opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $343.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.58. Hooker Furniture has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 841.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household furniture products in the United States. It operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

