Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Bonds Rise 2% During Trading

An issue of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) debt rose 2% against its face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 10% coupon and is set to mature on July 15, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $85.00 and were trading at $81.75 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its share price.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Buckingham Research started coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

HOV traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 555,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,181. The company has a market capitalization of $89.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.91. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.09.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $380.59 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $527,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,508,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 236,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,508,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 236,087 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Lucas Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 433,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 224,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

