Hoylecohen LLC Has $480,000 Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Argus started coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.18.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $25,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $259,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,225 shares of company stock worth $1,537,180. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.48 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

