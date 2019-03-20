Hoylecohen LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,810.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.
NYSEARCA BND opened at $80.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $77.46 and a twelve month high of $80.26.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1837 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.
Read More: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.