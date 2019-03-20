HP Inc. (HPQ) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,215,613 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 242,723 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $24,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HPQ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 price target on shares of HP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.38 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.88. 2,614,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,705,517. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.39. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

