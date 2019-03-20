Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 22,069 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (AZN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,069 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. FMR LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 74.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,325,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082,609 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,796,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,483 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 55,399,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,013 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 130.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,557,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,215 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,965,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, December 14th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

AZN opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.47%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

