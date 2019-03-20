Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.30 Million Position in SAP SE (SAP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 12.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,318,000 after purchasing an additional 40,007 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SAP by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SAP by 1.7% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. boosted its position in SAP by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 306,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,641,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SAP shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Shares of SAP opened at $113.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $127.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

