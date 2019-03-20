Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (R)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of Ryder System worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 68,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ryder System by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp increased its stake in Ryder System by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on R shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.82.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $79.95.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

