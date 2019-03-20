Hydrogen (HYDRO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $405,355.00

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Hydrogen has a market cap of $20.53 million and approximately $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hydrogen has traded 108.8% higher against the dollar. One Hydrogen token can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, CoinEx, BitForex and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hydrogen alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00377929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.01643791 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00226889 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Hydrogen Profile

Hydrogen’s launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. Hydrogen’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The official website for Hydrogen is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI.

Hydrogen Token Trading

Hydrogen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Token Store, Bittrex, IDAX, CoinEx, IDEX, BitMart, DEx.top, Mercatox, BitForex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydrogen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydrogen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydrogen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.