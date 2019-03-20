Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin Acquires 2,288 Shares of Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin purchased 2,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $147,644.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $64.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.97. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.88 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $837.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.90 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HY. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 48.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

