IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Position in PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in PACCAR by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $72.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

In other PACCAR news, SVP Darrin C. Siver sold 8,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $556,535.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,491.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $97,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,989 shares of company stock worth $4,160,345. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

