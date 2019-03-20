IBM Retirement Fund Sells 230 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 323,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 100,876 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CFO Scott J. Lauber sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $278,349.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allen L. Leverett sold 112,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $8,345,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,589 shares in the company, valued at $11,270,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 456,668 shares of company stock worth $34,330,208. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

