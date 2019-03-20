IBM Retirement Fund Sells 411 Shares of Eversource Energy (ES)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 6,323.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,217,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,698 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Macquarie raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,201 shares of company stock worth $7,727,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $71.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

