IBM Retirement Fund Sells 524 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,376.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $566,181.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Jones III sold 5,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total value of $736,311.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,430 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,589 shares of company stock worth $17,276,746 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.87.

ADP opened at $154.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $155.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

