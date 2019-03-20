IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after acquiring an additional 41,716 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 144.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley purchased 2,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.68 per share, for a total transaction of $501,875.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,858.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total transaction of $208,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,144 shares of company stock worth $8,378,892 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

IDXX opened at $218.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 0.97. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.11 and a fifty-two week high of $256.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.03% and a negative return on equity of 1,501.97%. The company had revenue of $549.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

