Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Position Decreased by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,039 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $12,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 66,581.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,562,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546,495 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $1,482,837,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 272.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,023,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $375,668,000 after purchasing an additional 748,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,479,564 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,643,486,000 after purchasing an additional 653,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 362.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 433,566 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $130,039,000 after purchasing an additional 339,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.53 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Illumina to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.82.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.87, for a total value of $903,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 339,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,082,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.71, for a total value of $36,544.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,854.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,526 shares of company stock worth $10,501,041 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $310.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.82 and a 1-year high of $372.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.33 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

