Image Sensing Systems (ISNS) vs. Mikros Systems (MKRS) Financial Comparison

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) and Mikros Systems (OTCMKTS:MKRS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Image Sensing Systems and Mikros Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Image Sensing Systems 12.79% 19.26% 15.53% Mikros Systems 3.58% 14.37% 9.14%

Volatility & Risk

Image Sensing Systems has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mikros Systems has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.3% of Image Sensing Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Image Sensing Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Image Sensing Systems and Mikros Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Image Sensing Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Mikros Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Image Sensing Systems and Mikros Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Image Sensing Systems $14.56 million 1.89 $1.86 million N/A N/A Mikros Systems $7.20 million 1.71 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Image Sensing Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Mikros Systems.

Summary

Image Sensing Systems beats Mikros Systems on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure. The company provides its video and radar processing products for use in traffic applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. It markets and sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About Mikros Systems

Mikros Systems Corporation engages in the research and development of electronic systems technology for military and commercial applications in the United States. The company offers Adaptive Diagnostic Electronic Portable Testset, an automated maintenance workstation to reduce the time required to align the AN/SPY1 radar system aboard the U.S. Navy AEGIS cruisers and destroyers; and ADEPT Distance Support Sensor Suite, a network-enabled system, which can be configured to monitor various shipboard systems and report maintenance data onshore for further analysis to detect trends and predict failures. It also provides Diagnostic Profiler, a software that provides diagnostic services to its host application; and Prognostics Framework, an analysis software for framework that implements real-time prognostics, diagnostics, and status monitoring to support embedded prognostic applications, health management systems, and condition-based maintenance applications. The company primarily serves the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, and other governmental authorities. Mikros Systems Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

