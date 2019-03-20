IMI plc (IMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,084.38 ($14.17).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IMI shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC cut their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,225 ($16.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of IMI traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,005 ($13.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,118. IMI has a 1-year low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,268 ($16.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. This represents a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids worldwide. The company's IMI Critical Engineering division offers critical flow control solutions. It provides anti-surge valve and actuator systems to liquefied natural gas compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for critical applications in fluid catalytic cracking; valves into the ethylene and polypropylene production processes, as well as delayed coking; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for conventional and nuclear power plants.

