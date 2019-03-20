Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 4,000 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,353,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,937,335,000 after buying an additional 148,805 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $654,663,000 after buying an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $566,150,000 after buying an additional 60,941 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 51,763.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,084,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,082,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $477,939,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $573.00 to $529.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $514.00 to $489.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $444.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $478.00 price target (down from $525.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.36 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.49.

In other news, Director Jeff A. Smith sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $96,977.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total value of $18,161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,650 shares of company stock valued at $57,774,089 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $434.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.79 and a twelve month high of $573.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 13.51%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

