Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 294,300 Shares of MRC Global Inc (MRC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 766,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 294,300 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $9,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000.

In other MRC Global news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 30,500 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $572,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,177.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Bowhay sold 15,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $256,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,729.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

MRC stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.96. MRC Global Inc has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $22.98.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). MRC Global had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MRC Global Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

