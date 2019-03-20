Imperial Brands PLC (IMB) Insider Matthew Phillips Sells 4,235 Shares

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) insider Matthew Phillips sold 4,235 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($34.50), for a total transaction of £111,804 ($146,091.73).

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 2,648.50 ($34.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion and a PE ratio of 18.50. Imperial Brands PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,239.50 ($29.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,009 ($39.32). The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price (down from GBX 3,800 ($49.65)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,870 ($37.50) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,036.43 ($39.68).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

