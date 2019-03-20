IMV (IMV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

IMV (TSE:IMV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.
Shares of IMV stock opened at C$5.37 on Wednesday. IMV has a one year low of C$5.18 and a one year high of C$9.49. The stock has a market cap of $278.20 million and a PE ratio of -11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.22, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.57.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMV shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on IMV from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, December 13th.
About IMV
IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system.
Featured Article: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.