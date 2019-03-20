India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s share price fell 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.90. 1,473,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,687,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Get India Globalization Capital alerts:

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in India Globalization Capital stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,730 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “India Globalization Capital (IGC) Trading Down 12.4%” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/india-globalization-capital-igc-trading-down-12-4.html.

About India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.