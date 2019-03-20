Infosys (INFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Infosys is benefiting from solid deal wins, geographical expansions and business segmental growth. The company’s focus on Agile Digital and AI-driven Core services is a tailwind. Higher spending on digital, analytics, cloud, cybersecurity and other new technology domains is a key driver for the company. Moreover, given robust demand for its core services and latest digital offerings, the company raised its revenue guidance for the current fiscal year. Shares outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the company is suffering from an unfavorable political climate in the United States and increasing anti-outsourcing sentiment in certain countries. Notably, higher subcontractor costs and the company’s compensation revision, with a higher variable pay and incentives, is an overhang on margins.”

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on INFY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 11th. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 target price on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

NYSE INFY traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. 4,997,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,175,048. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 303.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Infosys by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

