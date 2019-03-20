Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 337,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133,632 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $30,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 8,911.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,440,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,413 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $106.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $79.63 and a twelve month high of $107.75.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. OTR Global lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.21.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, VP Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $649,124.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 166,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $15,041,528.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,487.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 403,959 shares of company stock worth $40,020,670. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

