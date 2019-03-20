Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (INNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), Zacks reports.

Shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -3.51. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,606 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease.

