Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (INNT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11), Zacks reports.

INNT traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,646. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -3.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease.

