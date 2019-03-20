Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (INNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11), Zacks reports.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -3.51. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $50.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,606 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease.

