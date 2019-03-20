Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Given New $101.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research to $101.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.75.

NYSE IIPR opened at $89.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.74. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $89.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 121,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 300,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 249,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 128,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 187,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 47,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

