Insider Buying: Finsbury Food Group plc (FIF) Insider Buys 14,000 Shares of Stock

Finsbury Food Group plc (LON:FIF) insider Bob Beveridge bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940 ($12,988.37).

Shares of FIF stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. Finsbury Food Group plc has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 132 ($1.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $90.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.16 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Finsbury Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

Finsbury Food Group Company Profile

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries under the Village Bakery, Vogel's, and Cranks Organic brands; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

