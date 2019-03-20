Insider Buying: NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NEWT) CEO Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Barry Sloane purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,167,047.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 20th, Barry Sloane purchased 3,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,380.00.

NEWTEK Business Services stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.71. The company had a trading volume of 180,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $376.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.40.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 72.06%. The business had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEWT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

