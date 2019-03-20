Insider Buying: Opko Health Inc. (OPK) CEO Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 40,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,308.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Opko Health alerts:

On Thursday, March 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 250,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $612,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00.

On Thursday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $496,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00.

On Monday, January 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 15,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00.

On Friday, January 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $38,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00.

On Monday, January 7th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 55,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00.

On Friday, January 4th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 30,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 40,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00.

OPK opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.88. Opko Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.05 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 293,760 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 475,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 137,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,660,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,626,000 after purchasing an additional 614,442 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 199,980.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,482,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Opko Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/insider-buying-opko-health-inc-opk-ceo-acquires-40000-shares-of-stock.html.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.