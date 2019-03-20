Insider Selling: Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) insider William Lehmann, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $22,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 468,751 shares in the company, valued at $717,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ATHX opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.49. Athersys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.09.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Athersys had a negative return on equity of 49.25% and a negative net margin of 99.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ATHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Athersys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on Athersys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Athersys during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Athersys during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Athersys during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Athersys by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 46,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Athersys during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

