Insider Selling: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) CFO Sells 27,788 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CFO Corie S. Barry sold 27,788 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $1,904,867.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,232,375.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $69.89 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

