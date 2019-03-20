Insider Selling: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Director Sells 2,838 Shares of Stock

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.27, for a total transaction of $820,948.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,227.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $285.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $226.22 and a 12 month high of $291.23.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19. The firm had revenue of $353.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.76 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,952,000 after acquiring an additional 66,945 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,591,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,374 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,882,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,670,000 after acquiring an additional 178,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 35.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,471,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,125,000 after acquiring an additional 386,035 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,987,000 after acquiring an additional 49,296 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/insider-selling-essex-property-trust-inc-ess-director-sells-2838-shares-of-stock.html.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.