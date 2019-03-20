Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) Insider Sells 21,058 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) insider & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 21,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $615,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Wednesday, March 6th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 16,106 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $467,235.06.

On Monday, March 4th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 5,818 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $171,863.72.

On Friday, March 1st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 27,296 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $834,438.72.

On Monday, February 11th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 7,702 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $209,956.52.

On Friday, February 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 12,803 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $356,307.49.

On Wednesday, February 6th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,772 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $502,947.60.

On Monday, February 4th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,903 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $590,509.75.

On Friday, February 1st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,315 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $573,695.60.

On Thursday, January 10th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 157,895 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $4,327,901.95.

On Monday, January 7th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 37,593 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $1,018,770.30.

GSHD stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.52. 322,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,900. The company has a market capitalization of $398.32 million and a P/E ratio of 142.60. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $38.18.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Several analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $32.00 target price on Goosehead Insurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 394.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) Insider Sells 21,058 Shares of Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/insider-selling-goosehead-insurance-inc-gshd-insider-sells-21058-shares-of-stock.html.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.