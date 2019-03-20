Insider Selling: Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) EVP Sells 4,789 Shares of Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) EVP Thomas Demedici sold 4,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $63,214.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.46. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 3.34%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,731,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

