Insider Selling: LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) COO Michael Larry Snider sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $1,135,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,906,769.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Larry Snider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Michael Larry Snider sold 14,726 shares of LGI Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $842,327.20.

On Thursday, January 31st, Michael Larry Snider sold 16,670 shares of LGI Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,001,033.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.57. LGI Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $81.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 15.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.46 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,839,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,703,000 after purchasing an additional 119,807 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,371,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,231,000 after purchasing an additional 681,165 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,664,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,283,000 after purchasing an additional 186,150 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,425,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,447,000 after purchasing an additional 181,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of LGI Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

