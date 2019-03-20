Insider Selling: NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) EVP Sells 15,663 Shares of Stock

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 15,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $409,900.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,212,689.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,182. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. NMI had a net margin of 39.24% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. On average, analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of NMI from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on shares of NMI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,439,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,208,000 after acquiring an additional 455,098 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

