Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.66), for a total value of £765,000 ($999,608.00).

POLR opened at GBX 516 ($6.74) on Wednesday. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 447 ($5.84) and a one year high of GBX 738 ($9.64). The company has a market capitalization of $475.01 million and a P/E ratio of 10.93.

Get Polar Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POLR shares. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.93) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Shore Capital lowered their target price on Polar Capital from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Selling: Polar Capital Holdings plc (POLR) Insider Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/insider-selling-polar-capital-holdings-plc-polr-insider-sells-150000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Polar Capital

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.