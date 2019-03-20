Insider Selling: SVMK Inc (SVMK) Insider Sells 32,246 Shares of Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) insider Timothy J. Maly sold 32,246 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $492,396.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. SVMK Inc has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.88 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SVMK Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVMK during the 4th quarter valued at $106,755,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,129,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in SVMK by 691.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 669,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 584,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

