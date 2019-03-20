Inspired Entertainment (INSE) & Shopify (SHOP) Head-To-Head Survey

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Inspired Entertainment and Shopify, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Shopify 0 5 14 0 2.74

Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.25%. Shopify has a consensus price target of $189.74, suggesting a potential downside of 6.11%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than Shopify.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Shopify shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Shopify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment -15.04% N/A -6.45% Shopify -6.01% -3.52% -3.24%

Volatility and Risk

Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shopify has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Shopify’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $141.38 million 1.02 -$13.33 million ($0.62) -10.81 Shopify $1.07 billion 20.29 -$64.55 million ($0.61) -331.30

Inspired Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shopify. Shopify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inspired Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators. The company also offers gaming software and content to regulated betting operators, lotteries, casinos, online operators, and other gaming and lottery operators. In addition, it provides end-to-end digital gaming solutions on its proprietary and secure network, which accommodates a range of devices, including land-based gaming machine terminals, as well as mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, and online computer applications. The company operates approximately 33,000 digital terminals; and supplies its virtual sports products in approximately 35,000 retail channels and approximately 300 Websites. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

