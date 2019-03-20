Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Insider Sells $72,166.90 in Stock

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) insider Lisa Evoli sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $72,166.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $277,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

IART stock opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The life sciences company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $383.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 91,666 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,071 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,447 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IART. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Insider Sells $72,166.90 in Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/integra-lifesciences-holdings-corp-iart-insider-sells-72166-90-in-stock.html.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.